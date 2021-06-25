Lawyer answers your questions about workplace issues

Two legal experts answer questions about workplace issues and workers' compensation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many are starting to return back to work after working remotely for over a year.

Being back in the office is going to look different, or maybe some are searching for a job because their hours were cut during the pandemic.

To help answer those questions, Attorneys Nicole Patino and Gabe Snyder join 2 Wants to Know.

If I get fired from my job, what are my rights?

Employees have a right to know what information an employer provides upon the termination of their employment.

How do I file for workers' compensation?

If you have been injured on the job, the first step is to notify your employer immediately and seek appropriate medical treatment. If your employer has on-site medical providers, they may want you to be evaluated there first. Your employer may also direct you to a specific medical provider and you should seek treatment there. Also, make sure to inform the medical provider how your injury occurred.

You should make sure your supervisor, manager, or owner of the company is aware of your injury as soon as possible. It is best to notify them in writing of your injury. North Carolina law requires an injured worker to notify their employer of their work-related injury within 30 days of the injury occurring. If you have had an injury but did not notify your employer within 30 days, there are sometimes special exceptions to this requirement.