What we've learned from people who get COVID-19 twice

It's relatively uncommon, but you can get coronavirus more than once. Here's what researchers have learned.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An elderly woman in the Netherlands is believed to be the first person to die from being re-infected with coronavirus.

Doctors had been treating her for a rare type of cancer when she first got sick.

She had a fever and severe cough then recovered 5 days after going to the emergency room. 59 days later she developed symptoms again. They returned 2 days after a chemotherapy appointment. She died weeks later.

There have only been a handful of documented cases globally of coronavirus reinfection.

Researchers say a Nevada 25-year-old was infected twice, by two different strands.

His symptoms were more severe the second time, just like the Dutch woman.