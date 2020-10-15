What we've learned from people who get COVID-19 twice

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An elderly woman in the Netherlands is believed to be the first person to die from being re-infected with coronavirus.
Doctors had been treating her for a rare type of cancer when she first got sick.
She had a fever and severe cough then recovered 5 days after going to the emergency room. 59 days later she developed symptoms again. They returned 2 days after a chemotherapy appointment. She died weeks later.
There have only been a handful of documented cases globally of coronavirus reinfection.
Researchers say a Nevada 25-year-old was infected twice, by two different strands.
His symptoms were more severe the second time, just like the Dutch woman.
That wasn't the case with a re-infection case in Hong Kong.
But experts say that person wasn't immuno-compromised like the Dutch woman.
Researchers are still learning about the virus but they say it's possible to get re-infected.