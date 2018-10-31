GREENSBORO, NC – Got leftover Halloween candy? Maybe your candy haul from trick or treating is more than any household should have to try and eat before Christmas! 2WTK went looking for a solution and found…. Treats For Troops.

The program is through Soldiers’ Angels. There are drop-off donation sites all around the nation. In our area:

Primrose School of New Irving Park and Brassfield

4 North Pointe Court

Greensboro, NC 27408

Phone: 336-286-8889

Email: amahaffey@primrosenewirvingpark.com

Days We Accept Candy Donations: Thu, Fri

Drop Off Times: 9:30am - 4:00pm

Drop Off Dates: 11/01/2018 - 11/02/2018

2WTK called the school today and they’re looking forward to your donations! Bring your candy this week and by next week, they’ll be boxing it up!

© 2018 WFMY