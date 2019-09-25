GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you hear someone got sick at the fair, you're first thought is probably that their head is spinning and they got nausea from the rides. Or maybe they ate some bad food and have a tummy ache. Not that they came down with a potentially deadly lung disease. But health officials say that's exactly what happened. They've confirmed 14 cases of Legionnaires' disease in folks who went to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair near Asheville this month.



How Do You Get Legionnaries’ disease?

Unlike the cold or the flu, Legionnaires's disease is not passed from person to person. Instead, you can get it breathing in infected water vapor or mist. Health investigators right now are combing the fair-grounds trying to figure out what water source might have spread the bacteria.

What Are The Warning Signs?

Symptoms will start to emerge two to 10 days after exposure. We're talking about headaches, muscle aches, a fever that's around 104. Then comes shortness of breath, chest pain, feeling really confused about stuff. Medical experts stress that these warning signs are extremely serious.

Who is Most At Risk For Legionnaires’ disease?

Some people are more at risk than others. According to the Mayo Clinic, smokers,

people age 50 or older and those with weakened immune systems should really be on alert if they get those symptoms.

How Is It Treated?

Legionnaires can be treated with antibiotic, and it’s pretty rare. But the CDC says 1 in 10 who come down with it, die from the disease.