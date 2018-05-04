GREENSBORO, NC – Think back on March. We had several snow days, there was March Madness and 2 Wants To Know Call For Action volunteers got back $6,638 dollars for folks. Not a bad month.

Our Call For Action volunteers are trained to help you when you're going back and forth with a business. Maybe you returned a product and didn't get your refund. Maybe you have an appliance that's under warranty but they're just not fixing it.

You can talk to our volunteers directly every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am-1pm by calling 336-379-5618 or email them anytime at callforaction@wfmy.com

