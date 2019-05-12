GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2WTK researched holiday tricks that will take you from the top of the tree all the way to the bottom and what's underneath. Let's with your tree and your lights.



How many lights do you need?

Better Homes and Gardens recommends 100 lights for every foot of your tree's height. Got a 6-foot tree? You'll need 600 lights.

This is key: put your lights on with your lights on.

This way, you immediately see where the dark spots are.

And unless your tree is in the round, Better Homes and Gardens says don't do the Maypole thing.

Instead, visually cut the tree into 3 parts.

Start from the bottom with the lights plugged in and and go back and forth across the front.

