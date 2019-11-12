GREENSBORO, N.C. — How do you turn on your Christmas lights? Is it the simple “plug them in” or do you ask Alexa?

2WTK looked at three options and their cost.

Alexa, make it merry and bright! Yes, you can tell Alexa to turn your Christmas lights on. The cheapest way to do this is to buy an Echo Dot for about $25 and a smart socket or smart plug, which is anywhere from $10 to $25. After Christmas, you can use the smart plug for another light or device.

Just click it! This is the remote and wireless wall plug option. I use it in my house. All you do is plug in what you want to turn on with the remote and TaDa! It cost me $15.

Step on it. The footswitch cord. You can get it at any discount or hardware store for about $8.

