Your child's safety, while they're online or on social media, is always a big concern. Luckily there are a few tools you can use to monitor not only your child's screen time but also your own.

Consumer reports have an easy way to limit how much time you and your kids may spend looking at screens.

For Android devices, there is a free app from Google called Family Link for Parents. It helps to set up how much screen time they use and to view their activity. Google's Family Link for parents is available in the Google Play store. Once downloaded and install it, you can set up your family group, and from there manage what apps they can use and limit how much screen time they're able to have.

Apple has a similar feature of parental controls, available in the recent iOS 12 updates. Just open up settings and scroll down to Screen Time. Once you turn the feature on, you can add as many phones as you want onto your plan and limit how much time they spend on an app.

If you want to further restrict the kind of content your kid can access, select Content & Privacy Restrictions, then Content Restrictions. This allows you to limit movie- and TV show-viewing on the device to specific ratings (G, PG, R, etc.) and decide whether the child can listen to podcasts and music with explicit content. Adult websites can be blocked, too.

After that, you can use the Screen Time settings on your phone to know what your kids are doing and you can remotely adjust the controls. When you select a profile, you'll see the various limits you set, along with a real-time report on how they're spending their screen time.

© 2018 WFMY