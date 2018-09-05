Are you ready to shred? Shredding documents with personal info on them is one of the easiest ways to protect your identity. WFMY News 2, Pro-Shred, The City of Winston-Salem and The Greensboro Coliseum are teaming up to help you shred those documents for FREE!

The Shred-A-Thon takes place on Wednesday, May 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum. It runs from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. There is a THREE box limit.

