Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free

One of our own News 2 team members searched their name and eight days later got a check.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!



Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash.

2 Wants To Know did a story about unclaimed cash on December 30, 2022, Eric checked his name and eight days later, he had his money.



Now, the check was for $20.36 but it was his $20 and now it is in his wallet versus just out there somewhere.



Checking your name to see if you have money is free and getting your money is free. It's all on NCcash.com. Who knows, you could have $20 or $200,000.

“We were able to give $200,000 to a lady this year that lives in a county that borders Guilford County, it was an insurance payout. It had been sitting there for 12 years, and low and behold the insurance company had never told her it was sitting there. How would you know that your name got put down as a beneficiary if someone didn’t tell you,” said Dale Folwell, NC State Treasurer.

You could have $5 in there or $5,000! If you have less than $50, you will see the amount and be able to claim it immediately. You will be directed to a place to put in your social security number to verify it is you.

If it is over $50, the amount isn’t listed for security purposes. You will probably have to provide a document or proof to claim your unclaimed cash.

Checking to see if you have unclaimed cash and getting that unclaimed cash is free. Here's my warning, don't Google it.

If you do, you could end up on a third-party site that will charge you. Go to NCcash.com.