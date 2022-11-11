Look who has NC unclaimed cash! Check your name, your favorite organization or church

Unclaimed cash could be yours. It's free to search and claim your cash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend, we say thank you to veterans for their service, and thank you to their families who often sacrificed time at home so their military loved one could serve.

What’s a better thank you, than finding them free money?



“We have found tens of thousands of dollars for veterans organizations across NC, a lot of them in the Triad, everything from Winston-Salem Veterans Administration, the Servants Center, American Legion of Forsyth County, and Disabled Veterans Association,” said Dale Folwell, NC State Treasurer.

The NC State Treasurer is in charge of unclaimed cash and property.

A quick search online can tell you if you, your family, or your favorite organization has unclaimed cash. All you need is a name. To narrow down the search, counties or cities are helpful.

“There are nearly a million dollars that belong to churches, the HiToms baseball team little league team had $10,000 in cash. So folks should check their names, their family's names, their churches, non-profits, and organizations. You'll be stunned by what you'll find,” said Folwell.

This unclaimed cash can be deposits, refunds, and overpayments that should have made it to you but didn’t. To claim the money, you will have to put in your social security number to prove that you are in fact, you.

It's free to search and get your money--- but only if you do it the right way. Don’t be fooled by third-party sites that claim they will find it for you for a fee. Only go to NCcash.com.