Looking for college scholarships?

Check out these national and NC-based scholarship sites.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The cost of college can be anywhere from $2,000 a year for tuition and fees to $70,000 plus. That doesn't even include room and board, we're just talking about coursework.

So, how about we talk money, as in scholarship money, and how to find it?

Nationally, there are websites where you can create an account or a profile and search, Scholly is one of those sites. You can get matched to scholarships, apply and keep track of deadlines.



Here's another one, FastWeb. This site allows you to browse thousands of scholarships based on your search criteria.



“I like FastWeb.com. It allows students to create an account and be able to personalize that account so they can mark what they're interested in. The kind of classes they've taken, you know, GPA area, GPA bands, and then they will get an email with scholarships tailored to them,” said Lukas Mendoza, College, and Career Counselor.

Another national scholarship search site is Big Future scholarships. This site allows you to search for scholarships and other ways to help pay for college.

There are North Carolina-based scholarship websites as well, the UNC System has scholarships. And it’s worth checking out the College Foundation of North Carolina. There is one scholarship after another listed with different deadlines, and different requirements.

Don't forget community-based and organization scholarships. The other big point to pay attention to is that every student needs to fill out their FAFSA forms. According to the site: