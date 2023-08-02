Looking for show tickets at the Tanger Center?

Don't Google it. Chances are, you'll get a third-party ticket seller as the first listing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The next Broadway series at the Tanger Center begins in September. If you were to type in the words 'Tina' and 'Tanger' to buy tickets in Greensboro, chances are you would get a full-page listing of options, and at the top would be a third-party seller.

When 2WTK tried it, the first listing was from a site called TicketsCenter.com, it wasn't for the Tanger Center. That was the second listing. If you were just fixed on getting tickets, you might be tempted to click on the first listing. But these third-party ticket sites are a resale of tickets, and they tell you that.

the site outlines several pieces of information including, "This site provides a secure way to find resale tickets. This site is not affiliated with any venue and prices may be above or below face value. "

On the next page when you're figuring out how many tickets you need, it says again, "Site displays resale marketplace tickets, and not affiliated with any box office or venue. "

Again, we've had a lot of folks skim the information, but not really read it and buy tickets from these third-party sites. This site is legal and you might actually get the tickets you want, but for sure, you'll pay extra fees. In the case of the Tina tickets, it was a service fee of $157 per ticket.

This listing describes tickets that "the seller does not own but is offering to procure for you we guarantee that your tickets will be within the zone or section listed or one comparable. Zone tickets may be higher or lower than the price first offered by the venue. "