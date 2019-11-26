GREENSBORO, N.C. — You never know what you'll need in your carry-on. There are the everyday things and then there are the things you don’t want to put in checked luggage because you want to keep them as close to you as possible. For example, a man asked the TSA if he could bring brass crucifixes in his carry-on. And, yes is the answer.

TSA screen shot

And while you can't take a full size of toothpaste in your bag, you can in fact take an entire cooked Thanksgiving turkey. (and I’m not pulling your leg…your turkey leg of course!)

ASKTSA is a twitter site you can ask what you can or can’t bring and get an immediate answer. Here are a few other examples from just this morning:

TSA screen shot

And if you thought the turkey was out there, you can actually bring the sides too! You just have to make sure they’re solids, not liquids. And if they ARE liquids, just make sure they fit in the quart sized bag and adhere to the 3-1-1 rule.

