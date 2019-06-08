GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina State Health Plan is reopened the window for providers to join the Network through August 5 and many didn't sign up.

Are state employees going to have to search for new health care providers? Or is the State going to have to re-evaluate its Clear Pricing Project?

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell launched the Clear Pricing Project last October. As part of the project, the State sets rates so you'd know how much a procedure or visit will cost before you go. Folwell said this plan would reduce health care costs for patients and increase transparency.

As of July 10, Folwell says 27,000 medical providers have signed on to the Clear Pricing Project, but some of the major hospitals in our state have not.

So far, we've confirmed many health providers in our area did not sign to join the North Carolina State Health Plan Network.

Who's In?

Randolph Health

Who's Out?

Cone Health

Novant Health

UNC Health Care

Last time WFMY News 2 spoke with Folwell, he said the State would try to work with hospitals where the state health plan isn't accepted.

"We're still working with all of those providers. But I'm pleased to report that 27,000 providers of health care have signed on to the Clear Pricing Project," the treasurer said.

He emphasized that they want hospitals like Cone Health to sign on because they're often some of the only choices in some neighborhoods in Greensboro.

We've reached out to the treasurer for an update on what will happen if the state health plan isn't accepted by major North Carolina hospitals.

This is a developing story and this list will be updated as more are confirmed.