Shopping while hungry can do more than put on the pounds.

Recent research from the University of Minnesota showed that hungry shoppers bought more items and spent 64% more than those who weren't hungry.

You best defense is to have something healthy and satisfying on hand to make that food less tempting. Try some whole grain crackers and cheese, fruit and nuts, or a healthy snack bar.

But sometimes you just have to get something. So make a smart choice.

Cinnabon can be hard to resist but a churro or an order of Cinna-sweeties can keep you under 300 calories.

If you stop by Panda Express, try the broccoli beef or the chicken potstickers. Those are about 160 calories.

If you just want a drink, try a skinny mocha at Starbucks. It's only 170 calories. And a smoked turkey and swiss sandwich protein box is about 360 calories. Plus you get apples and baby carrots.

And maybe you just want some Frozen yogurt. Try an orange sorbet for 91 calories. Or a dutch chocolate yogurt with strawberries for 103 calories.

