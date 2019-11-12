

Confession time: I probably keep makeup for far too long.

WebMD says your lipstick lasts a year, face powder 2 years, but your

mascara is only good for 3 months. And your foundation lasts for a year and you shouldn't use your fingers Why?!?! Because of bacteria.



Researchers in England asked people to donate the makeup and beauty tools they had been using and what they found was pretty gross. Ninety percent of the products tested were contaminated with potentially dangerous bacteria.



Researchers blame us for the grossness, especially when it comes to beauty blenders. The popular tool was found to have the highest levels of potentially harmful bacteria which is probably because 93% of people never clean them.



Two-thirds of people even admitted not cleaning it after dropping it on the floor. The solution is pretty simple, clean your tools, keep an eye on expiration dates and when in doubt throw that out

To cut down on bacteria you should wash your makeup brushes for foundation every 10 days and eye shadow brushes twice a month.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE