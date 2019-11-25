GREENSBORO, N.C. —

People win prizes every day, I mean a Greensboro vet won the lottery twice. So, when you get an official looking text or email with a logo, and you are a Samsung (in this case, but it could be another product) owner and it says you won something, it's not far-fetched to think it could be true.

Cindy Lou tweeted me asking if this is legit. She kinda knew it wasn't and opted out of the alerts, but it's always good to get confirmation you're on the right track.

The first thing I started researching was “National Consumer Center”.

I mean, they're the ones giving out the prize...right?

A quick Google search showed me all kinds of articles written about it being a scam. And also, images of Apple iPhones, Visa gift cards, Walmart, Amazon. The scammers use them all to lure you in.

They all work the same way: you fill out a survey, they ask for your phone number and somehow, they get you to agree to pay for a weekly fee for a subscription. This means you'll be out money and it usually comes with a computer virus or ad malware you don't want.



If you said yes at some point,

you’ll want to figure out HOW to undo the malware. There are several different articles written on it, including one from Malware Tips which posted something about this a few months ago.

