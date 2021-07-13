Many military members left out of the chance to win NC vaccine lottery

This includes anyone who got a shot at a Department of Defense military installation in North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Veterans who got the coronavirus vaccine through the VA are entered in the North Carolina vaccine lottery, but anyone who got a shot at other federal facilities, such as the Department of Defense military installations, will not be included according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

IMPORTANT: People who were vaccinated at the FEMA Greensboro mass vaccination site sponsored ARE eligible for the Summer Cash Drawing program.

Here's why according to NCDHHS:

“North Carolina’s vaccination information comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, HIPAA-compliant, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations. While vaccine recipients who were vaccinated through the federal pharmacy program (Walgreens, CVS, etc.) do not have a patient portal in CVMS, vaccination data from this program is still entered into CVMS by vaccine providers. Those vaccinated through the federal pharmacy program are still eligible for the Summer Cash Drawing. DHHS has secure protocols in place to generate and store the contestant pool, and personalized health information will not be shared without the consent of the Prize winners.

Thanks to our partners at the VA and Indian Health Services (IHS), North Carolina residents who were vaccinated at VA facilities in North Carolina or through IHS are eligible for the drawings. This expanded eligibility was announced a couple of weeks ago.

Unfortunately, NCDHHS does not have vaccination records for those vaccinated at other federal facilities, such as Department of Defense (DoD) military installations, as reporting requirements are different for these entities and the federal government cannot provide us with a list of North Carolinians who were vaccinated at DoD facilities at this time. Therefore, these persons are ineligible for the drawing.

More information and frequently asked questions on the Summer Cash Drawing can be found here: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash.”