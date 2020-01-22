GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're in the supermarket and you're looking for syrup. Do you grab the maple or the pancake syrup?



Do you even know the differences between the two types of syrup, besides the price? They may sit close to each other in the aisle but how they're made is completely different.



That sap is best gathered on cold mornings following warm nights. Then its boiled down to remove water and concentrate the sugars. Then it caramelizes creating that signature color and flavor.

It’s a costly process. It takes about 10 gallons of sap just to make a quart of maple syrup. It lasts about 6 months to a year in the fridge. In the freezer, it will keep indefinitely

Pancake syrup on the other hand is highly processed. The main ingredient is corn syrup or high-fructose corn syrup. And it usually has added coloring, flavoring, and preservatives.

