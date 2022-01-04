We cut these masks apart to show you why one is better

Doctors say one provides much more protection. Can you tell which one?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're going to wear a mask, you want to make sure it really protects you. Heath experts say one of these masks is far better at protecting you than the other. To show you why, we had to cut them apart.

Take a look at the cloth face mask. It has a front layer of fabric and the back layer.



But the paper feeling surgical mask has a front layer, a back layer and this filter in the middle.

Tuesday Guilford County's Health Director Iulia Vann said you want to only wear masks with at least three layers.

"We know different face coverings have different types of protection, so the main important piece we are recommending is that whatever face covering you're using, it has at least three layers. That is the one that is going to give you the best protection right now," Vann said.

You can actually see the difference in this experiment from a university in Australia:

In fact another study by UC San Diego found a single layer mask stops 30 percent of large droplets. A double layer stops about 91 percent. And a three layer mask stops more than 99 percent of large droplets.