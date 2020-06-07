WATCH: See how a mask stops the spread of COVID-19

This science experiment uses no masks, a bandana-like mask and a homemade stitched mask.

How much does a mask really help? To help answer this question, look at this research from Florida Atlantic University.



Scientists equipped this mannequin equipped with a pump so it can expel water vapor as we do. They test it with several different masks and without.



Watch the video to see what it looks like when someone without a mask coughs into the air. This experiment showed the droplets lingered in the air for longer than a minute and went as far as 12 feet.

Then the researchers tested face masks of different kinds, a bandana-like mask, a homemade stitched mask, and even a hospital-grade mask.

The homemade stitched mask performs very well. The droplets are really contained to the person.

I want to show them all right next to each other so you can see the difference. No mask on top, bandana in the middle, homemade stitched mask on the bottom.



Remember-- you are wearing the mask to protect others. You may not feel sick. But you may be carrying coronavirus that could make others sick.