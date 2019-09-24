ISLIP, N.Y. — Medical bills are a major frustration for many Americans who wonder what explains the prices and why they end up paying so much.

On Monday, CBS News will air the first of a three-part series called "Medical Price Roulette," which investigates the lack of transparency in health care pricing. The series is produced in partnership with ClearHealthCosts.

"CBS This Morning" consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner will dig into why costs charged by hospitals and other providers often vary dramatically, even within the same city.

You can read her first full article here.

