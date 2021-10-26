How to save money on your energy bill | 2 Wants to Know

2 Wants to Know spoke with Duke Energy's Jeff Brooks about how to maximize savings going into the colder winter months.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the temperatures go down, your energy bill usually goes up but you can change that.

You can cut costs and stay warm at the same time. We spoke with Duke Energy's Jeff Brooks about keeping your home energy efficient and your utility bill down.

Why does my bill go up in the winter?

Duke Energy said your energy bill increases in the winter due to a variety of factors. One main factor is the outdoor temperature.

For example, if you set your thermostat for 70-degrees on a 50-degree day, not much energy is needed. When the outdoor temperature drops, your thermostat needs to work harder to make up the difference. That means your bill goes up.

Energy-saving tips

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. If you have a heat pump, maintain a moderate setting or use a programmable thermostat specifically designed for use with heat pumps.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun to warm the house. Close them at night to help insulate your home.

Have the heating and air conditioning system checked regularly to maintain performance.

Replace standard, incandescent bulbs with light-emitting diodes (LED). LEDs are more efficient while giving off the same amount of light.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

Set your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees to help you reduce your monthly water heating bills.

Duke Energy also said they offer ways to help customers stay on top of their energy bills. Customers can sign up for usage alerts that give them cost projections midway through the billing cycle. You should track your usage over a period of time. While doing so, you can see what times of year are most costly and adjust as needed.