Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in May: 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.
Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.
According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of Temp to Hire positions available across the Triad.
- Greensboro: 275+ openings
- Thomasville: 175+ openings
- Kernersville: 80+ openings
- Asheboro: 100+
- High Point: 150+ openings
- Reidsville: 70+ openings
- Winston-Salem: 100+ openings
Chris Rivera says the top occupations on the market in the last 30 days are:
- Food preps & serving
- Computer & Mathematical jobs
- Sales or retail
- Building & ground maintenance
- Education, Training, and Library positions
- Transportation & Material Moving
- Installation, Maintenance, & repair
- Management
- Office & Administrative Support
- Production
Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021?
Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!
- Check online job boards for open positions
- Contact recruiters at staffing firms
- Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities
- Seek out government offices for help
- Ask for referrals
Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to?
Upcoming Hiring Events:
- Foster-Caviness (Open Air Job Fair)
- Warehousing, Drivers, Administrative Support….and more
- May 6th, 10am – 1pm
- NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/foster-caviness-hiring-event-050621/
- Mountaire Farms (Open Air Job Fair)
- May 6th, 1pm-4pm
- NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/mountaire-hiring-event-050621/
- The Car Park (Virtual Job Fair)
- Traffic Control Officers, Parking Ambassadors, Hosts, Command Center Workers, Drivers
- May 7th, 10am – 2pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/the-car-park-virtual-hiring-event/
Career Exploration:
- Making It Here!
- This virtual experience allows community members to explore Advanced Manufacturing career opportunities here in Guilford County.
- May 12th, 10am-1pm & 4pm – 6pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/making-it-here/
Work Preparedness Workshops:
- LinkedIn & LinkedIn
- Learn how to create and build an effective LinkedIn Profile, use various tools to engage with professional networks, and connect with potential employers.
- May 6th, 11am-12pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/linkedin-networking-workshop-050621/
- Build Your Resume
- Learn to prepare a resume for job applications, understand how to market your skills, and follow step-by-step instructions.
- May 11th, 11am – 1pm
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/build-your-resume-may-workshop-2