2 Wants To Know

Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in May: 2 Wants to Know

Check out the job listings and fairs, some virtual and some in-person.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market. 

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of Temp to Hire positions available across the Triad. 

  • Greensboro: 275+ openings
  • Thomasville: 175+ openings
  • Kernersville: 80+ openings
  • Asheboro: 100+ 
  • High Point: 150+ openings
  • Reidsville: 70+ openings
  • Winston-Salem: 100+ openings

Chris Rivera says the top occupations on the market in the last 30 days are: 

  • Food preps & serving
  • Computer & Mathematical jobs
  • Sales or retail 
  • Building & ground maintenance
  • Education, Training, and Library positions
  • Transportation & Material Moving
  • Installation, Maintenance, & repair 
  • Management 
  • Office & Administrative Support
  • Production

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021? 

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out! 

  • Check online job boards for open positions
  • Contact recruiters at staffing firms
  • Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities
  • Seek out government offices for help 
  • Ask for referrals

Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to? 

Upcoming Hiring Events:

Career Exploration:

Work Preparedness Workshops:

