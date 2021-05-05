Searching for a job? Triad job fairs and positions to scope out in May: 2 Wants to Know

Check out the job listings and fairs, some virtual and some in-person.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of Temp to Hire positions available across the Triad.

Greensboro: 275+ openings

Thomasville: 175+ openings

Kernersville: 80+ openings

Asheboro: 100+

High Point: 150+ openings

Reidsville: 70+ openings

Winston-Salem: 100+ openings

Chris Rivera says the top occupations on the market in the last 30 days are:

Food preps & serving

Computer & Mathematical jobs

Sales or retail

Building & ground maintenance

Education, Training, and Library positions

Transportation & Material Moving

Installation, Maintenance, & repair

Management

Office & Administrative Support

Production

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021?

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!

Check online job boards for open positions

Contact recruiters at staffing firms

Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities

Seek out government offices for help

Ask for referrals

Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to?

Upcoming Hiring Events:

Foster-Caviness (Open Air Job Fair) Warehousing, Drivers, Administrative Support….and more May 6th, 10am – 1pm NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/foster-caviness-hiring-event-050621/





Mountaire Farms (Open Air Job Fair) May 6th, 1pm-4pm NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/mountaire-hiring-event-050621/





The Car Park (Virtual Job Fair) Traffic Control Officers, Parking Ambassadors, Hosts, Command Center Workers, Drivers May 7th, 10am – 2pm Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/the-car-park-virtual-hiring-event/



Career Exploration:

Making It Here! This virtual experience allows community members to explore Advanced Manufacturing career opportunities here in Guilford County. May 12th, 10am-1pm & 4pm – 6pm Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/making-it-here/



Work Preparedness Workshops: