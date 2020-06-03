The hospital wanted $37,000, now, and she couldn’t pay it.

“I just feel overwhelmed. And I am so grateful for all this stuff that's came through. I've got letters from New York, from Wisconsin, from Nevada,” KC Roberts said.

Roberts had a life-threatening condition and had to be rushed to the hospital, and later received a bill she’d never be able to pay alone.

She went to Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama, with an appendix that was about to burst, but without insurance her bill came to over $52,000.

Even with a so-called ‘discount’ for uninsured patients the total was still $31,000.

Not only could she and her husband not afford it, the bill stopped her from going to the Doctor for examination of a large painful lump on her shoulder.

Since then, people from around the country have reportedly reached out sending cards and money – even offering the woman medical treatment.

Legal Services of Alabama, a non-profit group offering free legal help to those in need, stepped in to fight Roberts’ court battle for her.

Attorney Kristy Kirkland says after negotiations, Flowers Hospital has dropped its demand from $37,000 to just $5,000, minus what Roberts has already paid.

