TEMPLE, Texas — Last fall, Miriam Harper was 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her baby. Suffering a miscarriage was hard enough. But what made it worse was the mix of medical treatments — and prices.

Her first visit when the bleeding started was to a local birthing center. The visit and two ultrasounds led to a charge of $150. Later in the day, Harper's symptoms worsened and she went to the local county hospital. They sent her home, but early the next morning she collapsed and was found unconscious.



Upon being taken to the hospital, she received the same two ultrasounds — that time at a cost of $1,500.

You can read the full story here.

