As coronavirus concerns increase in the U.S., many people are now wearing face masks in public areas. But do those masks do any good?

From the streets of New York City to airports around the nation, we’re seeing more and more people donning face masks after a handful of cases of the new coronavirus landed in the U.S. Traveler Miguel Jimenez says, “I feel a little bit more safe having it. I know it's not 100%, but I think it would be unwise not to take any precaution I can."

While it may make some people feel better to have them, the CDC says wearing a face mask to protect yourself from this new coronavirus is actually not recommended. “It is unnecessary. As we said, in the United States the risk to any individual American is extremely low,” according to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

That’s because there’s not much evidence that face masks benefit the general population. Dr. Frank Esper is a pediatric infectious diseases doctor at the Cleveland Clinic. He says it’s really the sick person that should wear a face mask. “If they are feeling like they have symptoms, we do ask them to put on a mask when they’re coming to waiting rooms, or the emergency department, or when they’re going into a public space. It helps prevent the spread of infection,” says Dr. Esper.

In fact, face masks are not recommended even during the throes of the flu season. Experts say there are better steps to stay healthy. “Wearing a mask when you don’t have symptoms is not really that helpful. What is helpful though is washing your hands,” says Dr. Esper.

You should also try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth because viruses can spread easily from common surfaces.