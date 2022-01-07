Experts answer Medicare enrollment questions | 2 Wants to Know

Insurance experts Catherine Sevier and Steve Edmonds answer common Medicare questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting on Medicare can be tricky. Insurance experts Catherine Sevier and Steve Edmonds answered common questions about how to get enrolled and avoid mistakes.

Medicare enrollment

AARP has a Medicare Question & Answer Tool. The tool clarifies eligibility and enrollment requirements and provides answers to questions on Medicare’s plan options, coverage, and costs in an easy-to-understand manner.

As a resource, you can also try Medicare.gov

Enrollment for Medicare is time-sensitive. If you're eligible for Medicare when you turn 65, Medicare.gov said you have a 7-month Initial Enrollment Period to sign up for Part A and/or Part B. The period begins 3 months before the month you turn 65, it includes the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month.

If you miss that 7-month window, Sevier said you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months, and that penalty doesn't go away once you start.

Medicare plans

Medicare Part A covers your inpatient hospital stays.

Medicare Part B is the premium that covers your doctor visits.

Mediciare Part D covers prescriptions.

Medigap is extra insurance you can get to cover co-pays, deductibles and travel.