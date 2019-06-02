GREENSBORO, N.C. — A skimming device was found on an ATM on Randleman Road in late January.

WFMY News 2 discovered the device was found on the ATM next to the Mrs. Winner's on Randleman Road.

Now, the man who originally discovered it is telling us more about how he found out about it.

James Joiner Jr., said he was just trying to get $20 out of the ATM. Then, he couldn't pull his card back out.

He worried something had gone wrong, and when he pulled his card hard enough a device he didn't recognize fell out as well.

Joiner Jr. had never seen a skimming device in person, and so he decided to call the number on the ATM.

We don't know yet if any of Joiner Jr.'s information was stolen.

