GREENSBORO, N.C. — Microsoft is calling you. Well, not really. But the person on the other end of the phone wants you to believe that.

News 2 viewer Liz told us in an email:

It's a good thing for Liz they hung up. This is a classic way for hackers to get you to click on a link thinking it's going to help you, and then they take your information.

But this isn't the only way they try to get you. Sometimes they call and claim, Microsoft is going out of business and they can no longer honor their warranty, so you get a refund. A News 2 viewer got that call too on her voicemail.

“I was like refund, Microsoft? So that's when I called them."



When Marianne called them back, they said to get her refund, she needed to hand over her credit card number. Instead of giving it to them right away, Marrianne Googled “going out of business” and “Microsoft refund” and found it was a scam.



"Like ya'll say, ‘if it's too good to be true…’ “

2WTK has done this story repeatedly over the last six years, but that doesn’t mean everyone has heard it! And the scammers are always trying to find other stories to make up to hopefully catch you off guard.

Remember, no company—not a utility, not a government agency, not the sheriff’s department--- is going to call you out of the blue and demand money. It’s not how it works.