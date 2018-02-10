GREENSBORO, NC -- There are a bunch of businesses you never expected to go out of business. We just lost Toys R Us.

Remember Circuit City? And the last Blockbuster in the nation is getting ready to shut down.

Makes you wonder about the next closure. Could it really be Microsoft?

Scammers want you to believe that.

Marianne Groulx bought a new computer a couple of months ago. So it wasn't that strange when she got a call about a computer she recently purchased. The recording said Microsoft was going out of business and couldn't honor her warranty anymore and she needed to give them a ring back to get a refund.

"I was like refund, Microsoft? So that's when I called them."

They said to get her refund, Marianne needed to hand over her credit card number - which didn't seem right. " I don't think Microsoft is going out of business no time soon."

Now here's the key to never getting scammed: Marianne felt something wasn't right – so she stopped, asked for other people's opinions and even googled to see if it was a scam.

Sure enough they were trying to rip her off: "Like ya'll say if it's too good to be true….”

