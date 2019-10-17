GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've been hearing of several amber alerts recently. A 3-year-old from Alabama is missing. So is a 15-year-old from Fayetteville, NC.

And you can't forget about the 3-year-old Greensboro girl found safe last week.

You don't want to think it could happen to your family, but you need to be prepared for anything.

We spoke to a Sergeant Nix of the Greensboro family victims unit. He admits the Ahlora Liniment case was not a common situation for Greensboro. But parents should be vigilant when their children are in public.

"You absolutely need to be concerned. This only takes a moment, for a shot to disappear. And especially the smaller they are, the younger they are, it may not be an abduction. It may just be them wandering away," says Nix.

Sergeant Nix says the more information you have on a missing child, the better. Try to keep an updated picture of your child that could be used to identify them.

You can even get their fingerprints registered through their school or the social security administration. Recently worn clothes can also help investigators. They have the strongest amount of your child's scent. And that will help canines track their trail and hopefully find them.

