GREENSBORO, N.C. — What's in a name? How about $49 million? Check this out, the sender writes:

“…you have the same last name as his late client--the client died with $49 million and no beneficiary.”

Is this is your lucky day? No. No it isn't. Chances are, when you reply to this email they'll tell you to get the money, you'll need to pay a fee to transfer the money or taxes or something. This is a scam. Check this out and really, don't miss it.

WFMY

The only place with honest to goodness free money with your name on it is NCcash.com. This site is run by the NC State Treasurer. It's FREE.



You put your name in and you can check to see if there is unclaimed cash in your name. Here's a pro-tip. Don't Google this site. Hit the link we provided. Otherwise, a Google search could lead you to a 3rd party that will charge you for your free money.