GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some changes might be on the way to your credit score. Depending on your history, you may see a 20-point boost or a 20-point decrease. Experts say it's part of a regular switch that happens every few years.

The new credit-scoring model is called FICO10. It will consider your personal loans. in addition to the rest of your credit history.

It will also consider your usage trends over up to 30 months instead of a monthly snapshot. This will include 110 million consumers. Most will see a change of fewer than 20 points.

80 million will see scores change more than 20 points. 40 million of those will increase. 40 million will see a decrease.

Either way, to improve your score, pay bills on time.

be careful with opening new accounts. If you keep it paid off it can boost your credit score. If not you can wind up worse off.

And pay off your old accounts, don't close them.

