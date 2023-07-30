Want to make money on your money without risking it in the stock market?

What to look for in a high-yield savings account and Treasury Bills.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How would you describe the economy and how it's impacting you?

CBS News did a poll of about 2,000 U.S. adults. Here are the words most of them aligned with:

61% described the economy as struggling

56% said the economy was uncertain

15% thought the best word was rebounding

11% said they describe the economy as expanding

So, how can you hold onto your money and have your money make more money without any risk?

"High-yield savings accounts are going to be liquid and I like them for our emergency money because we don't want to tie up any of our emergency savings in CDs because we never know when that unexpected event is going to occur," said Scott Braddock, Scott Braddock Financials.

NerdWallet has a list of high-yield savings accounts. These accounts act just like your regular savings account, you can put money in and take it out whenever, but the interest on your money is 4% or more.

A typical bank interest rate on your savings account is .01%. The high-yield savings account is a big difference, but it's not your only option.

"Folks are questioning what should I do in the short term, bonds can be tricky because as interest rates go up, the return on bonds goes down. It may make sense to look at short-term Treasury options to protect you from any loss," said Braddock.

What kind of short-term Treasury options? Braddock says you should look at Treasury Bills, not bonds, to have your money make money with no risk.