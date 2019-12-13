GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is A LOT of money and property to be claimed at the state. It's yours. And you should have it. From utility deposits you've forgotten about, money left to you, insurance payments never claimed, to jewelry and more left in bank deposit boxes!

Here's the thing, it's your money and it's FREE for you to find out. NEVER pay a third party to look for unclaimed property and cash for you. NCcash.com is THE way to find your money. You will have to use your social security number to search the state database.

Day 1: On the first Day of UPD, NC gave to me…

💲798 MILLION DOLLARS💲

Seriously, we have almost $800 million in Unclaimed Property. We safeguard your money until you claim it - do you have any? Search the list today at NCcash.com. #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 2: On the second day of UPD, NC gave to me…

None of the Whos down in Whoville are on the #unclaimedproperty list, but there are 18 Cindy Lous. #12DaysofUPDNC

nc.gov

Day 3: On the third day of UPD, NC gave to me…

Old Scrooge is visited by three ghosts. There are 70 people and businesses with Ebenezer in their name. #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 4: On the fourth day of UPD, NC gave to me…

In A Charlie Brown Christmas, Sally asks Santa for money, mostly tens and twenties. For the 38 Sally Browns on the list, that wish might come true. #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 5: On the fifth day of UPD, NC gave to me…

FIVE GOLDEN RINGS! Even though we have way more than just 5 rings… #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 6: On the sixth day of UPD, NC gave to me…

Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite is a classic—and while we don’t have a Sugar Plum Fairy in the UCP vault, we do have toys. #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 7: On the seventh day of UPD, NC gave to me…

Silver and gold/How do you measure its worth? Just by the pleasure it gives here on earth #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 8: On the eighth day of UPD, NC gave to me…

The oil kept the candles burning for eight nights, but we’ve got a few Menorahs in the vault. #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 9: On the ninth day of UPD, NC gave to me…

Now Dasher, now Dancer, now Prancer and Vixen!

On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and Blitzen!

And don’t forget the most famous reindeer of all…

No reindeer games here, their names are all on the list. #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 10: On the tenth day of UPD, NC gave to me…

Jolly Old St. Nicholas makes a list and checks it twice. We hope we're on the nice list. #12DaysofUPDNC

Day 11: On the 11th day of UCP, NC gave to me…

Well, we don’t have 11 pipers piping, but we do have a flute.

Day 12: On the 11th day of UCP, NC gave to me…

It’s not a Red Ryder carbine-action two-hundred shot range model air rifle, but it’s still pretty impressive. #12DaysofUPDNC