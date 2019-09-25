$50. I wouldn't want to lose that much, but at the same time, $50 won't put a dent in what you need for retirement. And it might not be much help when you need to buy a car but saving $50 a week could be what your month-to-month budget needs to give you a little wiggle room.

For example: when the car needs brakes or the power is out for a while and you need to restock your fridge.

To help you figure out where that $50 is going to come from, USA TODAY talked to a certified financial advisor.

wfmy

First thing: look at what you're spending to see where you can cut back.

For instance, The Bureau of Labor Statistics finds the average American spends about $250 going out to eat and $150 on clothes each month.

If you find yourself exceeding that—you’ve got a place to start cutting back.

WFMY

Look at the subscription services you have. Gym, website, an app, a premium cable channel you use only for a season. Anything you're not using year-round, cancel it and save the money.

Don't cut out your favorite things-- but cut back. Instead of getting a coffee every day on the way to work or getting something out of the vending machine at lunch, only do it twice a week.

WFMY