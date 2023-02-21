Get your savings in check during frugal February

It's the shortest month of the year but there are easy steps you can take to grow your savings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was spent on holiday gifts in 2022 and you may still be working to dig out of the spending hole.

Getting your savings in order at any time is important, but there are quick steps you can take in February to grow your wealth.

Scott Braddock talked through steps to get ahold on spending and keeping a balanced budget.

GET A BUDGET IN PLACE

Check your bank accounts for spending habits and take a look at the debt you owe

Make a list and keep track of your balances, interest rates and payment due dates to make sure you’re not racking up any unnecessary fees.

Add up your income and if your budget shows you are spending more than you make, cut back.

Track both your income and expenses in a budgeting app or spreadsheet.

CUT BACK ON SPENDING

Vow to go on a month-long financial fast, and put your hard-earned money in your savings.

Make a list of non-negotiable expenses and set aside cash for essentials.

Plan your meals. Takeout has been popular during the pandemic, but is more expensive.

SET UP AN EMERGENCY FUND