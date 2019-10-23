GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't spend money when you don't have to! Sometimes, people get duped by companies trying to charge you for financial services you can do yourself for free or at little cost.

Consumer Reports put together a list of these pitches, but there are two big ones.

The first is an offer to get you a free credit report. Some companies say they'll get you a free credit report, but might make you sign up or pay for other services first.

Know this: Under federal law, you're entitled to a free copy of your credit report once a year, from all 3 major credit reporting agencies.

Another bogus sell involves soliciting people to help them pay down their student loans. What they're really doing is charging you. It's usually a few hundred dollars for things you can do on your own.

They'll try to get you to pay for things like federal loan forgiveness, enrolling in an income-based repayment plan, or consolidating your loan.

When it comes to managing student loan debt, you should never pay upfront.

