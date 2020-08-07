Unemployment benefits: expiring or extended

The extra $600 a week in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance expires at the end of the month. But there is an extension of other benefits.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Certain unemployment benefits are expiring and others are being extended. Unemployment and new jobs are the topic of conversation from 5:30 pm-5:45 pm on 2WTK. Text your questions to 336-375-5775. Chris Rivera, the Director of Guilford NC Works will be here to answer your questions.

The federal supplement of $600 a week stops as of July 25.

At this point, there is no indication the extra $600 a week will be extended. This includes the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

If you have exhausted your 12 weeks of state benefits, there is an extension for an additional 13 weeks of benefits under the PEUC—and that is good until Dec. 26. The max payout is $350 a week.

For those in PEUC, which is the state benefit, you are not automatically enrolled in this extension. So, if you are nearing the end of your regular benefits-- you will need to sign in and hit “Apply to Pandemic Benefits”.