GREENSBORO, N.C. - Maybe Black Friday isn't your thing, and you're waiting on Cyber Monday. But it's no longer the dream of holiday shopping on the sofa in your pj's.

Instead, a new survey shows a lot of you may be shopping online at work next week.

According to a new study by Robert Half Technology, 64 percent of professionals surveyed plan to shop online during work hours this holiday season.

Three out of 10 people say they'll search retailers several times a week.

But over half of employers surveyed don't approve of the holiday habit because of security concerns and loss of productivity. Also, keep in mind as you fill your cart is that one out of three employers say they monitor the site's employees visit.

