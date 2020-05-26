Health experts are worried about more kids drowning this summer

With many public pools choosing to stay closed, more people will be swimming at home, and there is a worry about it leading to more drownings.

More people will begin opening pools soon and even though parents might be home more often to watch their kids swim, experts said the pandemic could lead to more drownings.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer.

The CDC has issued guidelines for swimming during the coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC said there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through pools, bathtubs, spas in water and said chlorine in swimming pool water inactivates the virus.

The center also said it is still important to social distance while lounging outside pools and near water this summer.

