More and more people are becoming nearsighted, and phones, tablets, and computers could be to blame.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 25 percent of Americans were nearsighted in 1971. Today, that number has jumped to almost 42 percent.

A large portion of nearsightedness is due to genetics, Dr. Seth Silbert says. He adds, the more time we spend viewing objects close to us doesn't help.

People see clearly when the lens of the eye focuses the light of the images at which they’re looking at the back of the eye or the retina. For people who are nearsighted, the outer lining of the eye stretches so the eyes become too long. When that happens, the lens focuses the light on the middle of the eye, rather than the back. That makes eyesight blurry.

When people spend too much time looking closely at objects, a muscle in the front of the eye contracts. For some people, the outer lining of the eye is elastic and that contraction stretches the lining.

Dr. Silbert says tablets are more likely to have a potential impact on eyesight over reading books, because kids spend more extended time staring at the electronic devices without moving them. With books, the eyes move around more when people turn the pages.

Experts say these findings don’t mean kids should read less or not use tablets. Instead, they recommend a balance.

“I recommend for parents, make sure to spend lots of time playing with them, take them outside, make sure they’re engaged in activities in viewing objects at various distances,” Dr. Silbert says.

