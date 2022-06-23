Mosquito protection: From spray repellent to gadgets that keep them away

Consumer Reports tests for the best repellents & Good Housekeeping recommends the Thermacell.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hot, it's humid, and the mosquito forecast does not look good for the weekend.

Our WFMY News 2 weather team put this together for me, but there's a way to see your mosquito forecast no matter where you are.

OFF! repellent allows you to put in your zip code to see your forecast. I put in the station’s and found the OFF! Forecast mirrors the WFMY forecast.



Let's say you're traveling and you want to know how to prepare, for example, I put in a Montana zip code and it showed me there is a low chance of mosquitos.

The mosquito forecast only protects you so much, you need something to keep the insects from biting you.

Consumer Reports tested repellent sprays, lotions and wipes.



“With cases on the rise, it's crucial to protect yourself. Our testing paints a pretty clear picture, no matter the brand or what kind of repellent you're using, products made with 25 to 30% DEET worked the best,” said Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports recommends:

3m Ultrathon Insect Repellent8 ($11)

Ben's Tick and Insect Repellent Wilderness Formula pump ($6)

No matter which repellent you choose, to be effective it has to be applied properly. Make sure you spray all exposed skin. You can also spray it on top of your clothes but don't apply it under your clothing. Your body can absorb increased levels of DEET if covered up.



Good Housekeeping found 7 products from candles to backyard sprays and also a battery-operated mosquito shield called Thermacell.

