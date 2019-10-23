GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your cleaning routine probably involves scrubbing the toilet, and wiping down the kitchen counters.

But there are things in your home that tend to hold on to all the germs. And it's probably not what you'd think.

Believe it or not, sponges, towels, and your kitchen sink are some of the germiest places in your home.

E. Coli grows quite well on towels. And it's hard to get them truly clean.

If you only wash them in cold water to prevent colors from bleeding... you won't have as much luck getting rid of the bacteria.

As for sponges, it's best to throw them out after a few uses.

And those kitchen sinks? They're actually worse than those countertops. Think about it, you rinse raw meat and vegetables in there, and probably just run cold water afterward.

And it's even worse if you have a disposal.

So, what can you do?

The National Safety Foundation suggests a weak bleach solution: a tablespoon of bleach to one gallon of water if you want to mix it yourself.

Use it after meal prep at least once a day. It can also be used in sinks.. and even those disgusting toilets.

