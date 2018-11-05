A recall has been issued for a children’s Munchkin Waterpede bath toy. The toy can break apart posing a choking hazard for small children.

Related: 35K ALDI Deep Fryers Recalled Due To Fire, Burn Hazards

The bath toy was sold from September 2015-January 2018 at Babies R Us, Target, and other stores nationwide including munchkin.com.

Those who have purchased the toy are asked to replace it immediately by contacting Munchkin to get a free replacement bath toy of equal value.

You can contact Munchkin via munchkin.com or by calling 877-242-3134 Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY