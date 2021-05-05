The best ways to cook ribs and pizza on the grill

Consumer Reports tests products and grills to find you the best buys out there.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grill season is here! Whether it’s gas or charcoal, pellet or electric, if you’re looking to take any grill to the next level, Consumer Reports sorts through grill gadgets and tools, including special gloves and a pizza oven, specially designed for your grill!

“One thing that trips people up when they're making pizza on the grill is that the bottom crust can burn before the cheese or toppings have set. The Kettle Pizza Oven has a big piece of thick steel that radiates down and helps melt the cheese and set the toppings before the bottom crust can burn,” said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports.

It’s a little pricey at $225, but compared to freestanding ovens, it’s a deal! Plus, the KettlePizza Oven has its own built-in thermometer so you know when the oven’s hot enough to make pizza.

If ribs are your thing the Traeger Rib Rack fits eight racks on edge, in the space of three racks. So that means more ribs and more room for other foods! It's about $24 at Home Depot.

When it’s time to remove those ribs, consider these heat-resistant Jolly GreenBarbeque silicone gloves that have excellent grip and protect your hands from the heat. You can find them for $28 on Amazon.

Check out the color-coded s’more’s sticks! They extend to keep you from getting too close to the flames and everyone can pick their favorite color.

Finally, if you're ready for a grill upgrade, Consumer Reports testers have also been busy testing the latest models. The best gas grill for your buck the mid-sized Even Embers. It preheats fast, offers excellent heating evenness, and very good scores for temperature range and indirect cooking.