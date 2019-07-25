BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Triad woman says someone is using her picture on a phony flyer to con people out of money. Jaycee Hunter says she found out about it when a friend saw the flyer in a store.

"She was going by the bulletin board and saw the flyer hanging up and thought it looked a lot like me and so she took a picture and sent it to me and I still have it and she said this looks a lot like you," said Hunter.

And it was. Hunter says the picture was taken 10 years ago when she was 16. She says it now hangs in her mom's home, and shouldn't have been on a flyer.

"Found the GoFundMe page because it was on the flyer," said Hunter. The flyers and GoFundMe page have since been taken down.

"I called him, he didn't answer, he texted me back he said I'm at work how can I help you," she said. Hunter said when she called him out for using her picture, the man insisted it was his daughter Tammy. The flyer claims "Tammy" has leukemia and is in need of a bone marrow transplant.

"It made me mad. My heart started racing. I got angry. Especially when I found the GoFundMe page and he had already raised $1,200 dollars," said Hunter.

The phone number listed on the flyer is now disconnected.

"I just want somebody to find him. I just want him to answer for what he did," she said. Burlington Police say they've received additional information since Hunter first called them yesterday.

WFMY News 2 asked police if this incident could be considered fraud, but they're still in the early stages of gathering information. They say they're looking at other pieces of the puzzle before deciding whether to file any charges.