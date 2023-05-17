Avoid ticket scams if you want to go to the All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Tickets to the All Star Race are sold out! But if you go online, there are lots of folks saying they are willing to sell you their ticket for a pretty penny. Just be careful you don't get scammed! Because every time there's a big event bad guys are out there trying to steal your money.

Finding cheap Nascar tickets online might leave your heart racing with excitement. But the BBB says that breathe before you buy. Even if someone shows you a printed ticket - there's no proof it's real.



12 percent of people who have bought a ticket online say they have been scammed according to a poll by ticket vendor Aventus. One of the most common scams is people posting on social media saying they have an emergency and need to sell their tickets. But also watch out for posts that claim to be the event venue selling tickets. Last year, someone pretended to be North Carolina A&T online selling tickets.



"As we did a little more investigation we found that it was a scam or a hack and we tried to jump into action to let our fans know that wasn't the authentic A&T Athletics page," said Associate Athletics Director Brian Holloway back in 2022.



The only official resale tickets for the All Star race can be bought on NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com. They'll link you to the verified resale through ticket master. Just get ready to pay up. Some of the tickets are running for as much as $360 bucks. And even at that price, they are selling fast!